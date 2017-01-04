Golf Central Blog

Spieth: We’re in 'good shape' if 2016 was down year

By

Jay Coffin
January 4, 2017, 4:04 pm

RSS

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth is thrilled that 2016 is over.

It’s not that he was even disappointed with it. He won here at the SBS Tournament of Champions by eight shots, then later won at Colonial. He was leading the Masters with seven holes to go and made quadruple-bogey 7 on the par-3 12th to give it away. He was on a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The expectations, though; he’s thrilled that those are gone.

While Spieth will always have heightened expectations, last year was a bit much. After winning the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, and having legitimate chances to win The Open and the PGA Championship, the world seemingly was ready for Spieth to instantly be the next Tiger Woods.

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

“I was happy when the ball touched down and 2017 started,” he said Wednesday at Kapalua. “It was still a great year in 2016, but I learned a lot on both end of things, highs and lows.”

One of the things last year taught Spieth was to look at his career as a whole, not just on a week-to-week, or month-to-month basis.

“For the questions that are asked, it’s very present,” he said.

“Overall, recognizing that if last year is a down year for us, we’re in really good shape long term when you start compiling those numbers. It makes me think a lot more positive about last season and my career going forward, just looking at it from a more elongated perspective.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

Read Bio |
@JayCoffinGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth puts Augusta disaster behind him
Tiger commits to play Farmers, Honda
Spieth birdied 12 on trip to Augusta ... twice
Spieth: We’re in 'good shape' if 2016 was down year
Despite injuries, Day optimistic about future

Trending

'Golden Child' Spieth gets pranked in Hawaii
Woods welcomes Day to the 'Nike Golf Club'
Adams: Rory mixing and matching his equipment
Woods becomes lead designer on Jackson Park and Shore Resort
Trump boots biographer from Palm Beach course
Day thought of quitting game over thumb injury
PXG signs Ko, Lang, Christina Kim, O'Toole
Report: McIlroy to play Callaway clubs, Titleist ball
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
You Oughta Know: Day returns, Spieth defends at TOC
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.