Spieth: We’re in 'good shape' if 2016 was down year

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth is thrilled that 2016 is over.

It’s not that he was even disappointed with it. He won here at the SBS Tournament of Champions by eight shots, then later won at Colonial. He was leading the Masters with seven holes to go and made quadruple-bogey 7 on the par-3 12th to give it away. He was on a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The expectations, though; he’s thrilled that those are gone.

While Spieth will always have heightened expectations, last year was a bit much. After winning the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, and having legitimate chances to win The Open and the PGA Championship, the world seemingly was ready for Spieth to instantly be the next Tiger Woods.

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

“I was happy when the ball touched down and 2017 started,” he said Wednesday at Kapalua. “It was still a great year in 2016, but I learned a lot on both end of things, highs and lows.”

One of the things last year taught Spieth was to look at his career as a whole, not just on a week-to-week, or month-to-month basis.

“For the questions that are asked, it’s very present,” he said.

“Overall, recognizing that if last year is a down year for us, we’re in really good shape long term when you start compiling those numbers. It makes me think a lot more positive about last season and my career going forward, just looking at it from a more elongated perspective.”