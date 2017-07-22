Golf Central Blog

Spieth: Won't devise game plan until Sunday

By

Jay Coffin
July 22, 2017, 4:32 pm

SOUTHPORT, England – Jordan Spieth isn’t even concerned with devising a game plan for the final round of The Open. It won’t do him any good until he wakes up Sunday, watches television coverage and figures out what the weather is going to be like at Royal Birkdale.

“My game plan is going to take shape around 12 o’clock tomorrow,” Spieth said late Saturday after shooting a third-round 65 to lead Matt Kuchar by three shots.

“I’m going to have to see what’s forecasted and I’m able to fortunately watch coverage, see where misses are, see what putts do. It’s actually a nice advantage to have. But I don’t think my game plan changes much. I’m hitting the ball really nicely. It’s all about greens in regulation.

“If the conditions are tough and you have to lay it further back and play further away from holes, so be it. But having a putter in my hand for birdie is the most important thing for tomorrow.”

This is the 14th time that Spieth has held at least a share of the lead in a major. He is two-for-four converting 54-hole or co-leads in major championships, but he’s converted eight of his last nine 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour.

“I’m going back, I’m just going to bed, waking up, staying off my feet, recognizing I’ve been through this experience a lot,” Spieth said. “I know how draining it can be and how important it is to conserve energy.”

