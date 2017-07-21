Golf Central Blog

Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes

Ryan Lavner
July 21, 2017, 4:13 pm

SOUTHPORT, England – Jordan Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, is allowed to veto two of his boss’ club choices a year.

Even after a wet and wild Friday at The Open, Greller still has all of his vetoes at his disposal.

Spieth changed clubs for his second shot at the par-5 15th, which turned out to be the crucial moment of his second round. After initially considering a 3-iron, Spieth reasoned his way into hitting a low, cut 3-wood that trundled the last 100 yards and wound up 20 feet from the flag, leading to an eagle and a two-shot lead through 36 holes.

Was Greller considering a veto there?

“He was just asking what I was thinking,” Spieth said.

After discussing his strategy – how being anywhere around the green is easier than a 60-yard wedge shot – Spieth got the final OK from Greller.

“This is your feel,” Greller told him.

There was a potential veto opportunity for Greller earlier in the round, however.

“He did tell me today if I tried to pull driver on 5” – a downwind par 4 that was potentially drivable on Friday – “he was going to use one of his vetoes,” Spieth said. He instead hit iron off the tee and made par.

