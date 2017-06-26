Golf Central Blog

Spieth's Travelers win moves him to No. 3 in OWGR

By

Ryan Lavner
June 26, 2017, 7:24 am

Jordan Spieth’s dramatic playoff victory at the Travelers Championship returned him to No. 3 in the world ranking.

Over the past month, Spieth had dropped as low as No. 7 in the world, his worst position since March 2015. He entered last week’s event in Hartford at No. 6, but now he is only behind Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

Daniel Berger, who lost to Spieth on the first playoff hole at TPC River Highlands, climbed from 28th to a career-best 18th in the world. It was his second top-2 finish in his past three weeks, following his title defense at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Andres Romero, who snapped a 10-year winless drought by capturing the BMW International Open, made the biggest move of the week, rising from No. 837 to No. 182.

Here is the top 10 in the world, in order, heading into this week’s events: Johnson, Matsuyama, Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. 

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

