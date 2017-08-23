Golf Central Blog

Stanford star McNealy to turn pro, debut in Napa

By

Ryan Lavner
August 23, 2017, 1:13 pm

After years of uncertainty about his future, Maverick McNealy has decided to play professional golf.

McNealy, who graduated in June after tying Stanford’s record for most career titles (11), announced his decision in a first-person essay on the Cardinal’s website. He also spoke to GolfChannel.com earlier this week.

The 21-year-old, who will play for the United States at the upcoming Walker Cup, will make his pro debut Oct. 5-8 at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

As a non-member, McNealy will be limited to seven sponsor exemptions on Tour. Over the next several months, he will play the Safeway, second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Farmers Insurance Open, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and AT&T Byron Nelson. He will also play at Colonial as the reigning winner of the Hogan Award, given to the top college and amateur player over a 12-month period.

McNealy is currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.   

Maverick McNealy, Stanford, Safeway Open, PGA Tour

