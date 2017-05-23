Golf Central Blog

Stanford, USC lead as darkness halts NCAA semis

By

Will Gray
May 23, 2017, 8:54 pm

Stanford and USC each led their respective semifinal matches when the NCAA Women's Golf Championship was halted because of darkness Tuesday, but there's still some work to do.

Stanford was on the precipice of advancing to its third straight team final when play was suspended at 8:04 p.m. CT. The Cardinal hold a 2-1 lead over Arizona State among the completed matches and lead in another still on the course, as Albane Valenzuela clings to a 1-up lead on individual champ Monica Vaughn with both players in the 18th fairway.

In order to advance, Arizona State would need to flip that match and also win the anchor match, where Linnea Strom is all square with Stanford's Madeline Chou through 16 holes.

USC leads in four of five matches against Northwestern, but none were completed when play was suspended. Three of those advantages are only 1-up, though, with the outlier being Muni He's 2-up lead over Kacie Komoto through 13 holes. The only match in which Northwestern is ahead is the lead match, where Sarah Cho is 1-up on Victoria Morgan with three holes to play.

Weather has been a factor all week at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club in Sugar Grove, Ill., and play was halted for more than two hours during the afternoon matches amid a deluge of rain.

Play will resume at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, with a national champion ultimately crowned in the afternoon.

2017 NCAA Women's DI National Championship, NCAA Golf, Stanford, USC, Northwestern, Arizona State

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC
@WillGrayGC

