Golf Central Blog

Stanley, Howell among four Open qualifiers at Quicken

By

Will Gray
July 2, 2017, 6:54 pm

RSS

Before they clashed in a playoff to determine the Quicken Loans National, Kyle Stanley and Charles Howell III both knew they could book flights later this month to the Open.

Stanley edged Howell on the first extra hole to win the tournament, but together they claimed two of the four qualifying spots available at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm via the Open Qualifying Series. Stanley will return to the Open for the first time since missing the cut at Muirfield in 2013, while Howell will make his first trip since a T-64 finish at Royal Lytham in 2012.

Joining Stanley and Howell at Royal Birkdale will be Scotland's Martin Laird, who closed with a 3-under 67 to share third place alongside Rickie Fowler. Laird will be making his sixth Open appearance and first since tying for 44th in 2013.

Fowler was already exempt for the Open, so the fourth spot went to the top player from the group tied for fifth. That turned out to be Sung Kang, whose world ranking entering the week (87th) barely edged out David Lingmerth (99th) and Keegan Bradley (101st), who finished alongside him at 4 under. Kang will be making his Open debut.

The Open Qualifying Series will continue next week, with the top three not otherwise exempt from the top 10 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open earning spots. Additionally, there will be another four spots up for grabs for the highest finishers not otherwise exempt among the top 12 at The Greenbrier Classic.

The 146th Open will be held July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

Article Tags: 

Charles Howell III, Kyle Stanley, The Open, Quicken Loans National

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kang's breakthrough a family affair
Kang birdies 18 to win first major at Women's PGA
Stanley beats Howell to win Quicken Loans playoff
Fleetwood holds off Uihlein to win French Open
Perry tops Triplett for second U.S. Senior Open title

Trending

Watch: Pieters hits into water, breaks driver
Rain gear snafu dooms Kang at Quicken Loans
Golf Club of Houston vandals caught by police
Choi learned from scrutiny after Lexi-like controversy
Wie's unorthodox approach paying dividends
Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run
Kang trying to turn valuable advice into a major win
Wie, three back, in the hunt for her second major
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
Kang birdies 18 to win first major at Women's PGA
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.