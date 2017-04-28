Stars heading home: Rose-Stenson, Fowler-Day MC

AVONDALE, La. – No, not all missed cuts on the PGA Tour are the same. There was less disappointment Friday in being on the wrong side of the 36-hole cut at the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour’s first team event since 1981.

“We’re sharing the disappointment together,” Jason Day said with a laugh as he turned to his partner, Rickie Fowler.

Added Justin Rose: “A problem shared is a problem halved.”

The cut for the low 35 teams and ties fell at 7-under 137.

Among the notable teams that missed were Day-Fowler, Rose-Stenson and Thomas Pieters-Daniel Berger.

Rose and Stenson were perhaps the most surprising, given their formidable partnership in the Ryder Cup.

But both players “were on the wrong side of momentum,” Rose said, and their par-5 play wasn’t good enough, as they played the longest holes in even par for the week.

Fittingly, it came down to the par-5 18th. They needed a birdie to advance to the weekend, but both players, with more than 250 yards for their second shots and the wind blowing off the right, found the water with their approach and made par.

“Summed up our week on the par 5s,” Rose said.

Fowler and Day, who shot rounds of 71-68, mustered only four birdies during better-ball play.

“It wasn’t like we played bad golf,” Fowler said. “We just didn’t make enough birdies.”