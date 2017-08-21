Golf Central Blog

Stenson jumps to world No. 6 with Wyndham win

Will Gray
August 21, 2017, 11:07 am

Henrik Stenson's win at the Wyndham Championship helped him make a jump in the Official World Golf Ranking heading into the postseason.

Stenson held on for a one-shot victory at Sedgefield Country Club in his first appearance since 2012, and as a result he went from No. 9 to No. 6 in the latest standings, passing Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jason Day.

Stenson's win came at the expense of Ollie Schniederjans, who came up just short despite birdies on each of his final two holes. The former Georgia Tech standout cracked the OWGR top 100 thanks to his runner-up result, climbing 50 spots to No. 96 in the world.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Other notable moves included Webb Simpson jumping 10 spots to No. 49 with a solo third-place finish, Kevin Na moving up six spots to No. 74 with a tie for fourth and Francesco Molinari rising two spots to No. 14 without hitting a shot.

Former Masters champ Danny Willett was also idle last week, but he fell to No. 51 in the latest rankings - the first time he has been outside the top 50 in the world since April 2015.

Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. Stenson now clocks in at No. 6, with Thomas, Rahm, Day and Rickie Fowler rounding out the top 10.

OWGR, Henrik Stenson, 2017 Wyndham Championship

