Stenson once again heating up for playoff run

By

Rex Hoggard
August 22, 2017, 4:21 pm

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. – Reggie Jackson was dubbed “Mr. October” thanks to his clutch hitting in the postseason with the Athletics and the Yankees, and one could argue that Henrik Stenson is golf’s version of Mr. September.

Stenson, who won last week’s Wyndham Championship to begin another playoff push this week at The Northern Trust, has played some of his best golf in September, having won the season-long points race in 2013 and finishing runner-up in ’15.

In ’13, Stenson won twice in the playoffs, at the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship, and in ’15 he added a trio of runner-up finishes at the first, second and final postseason stop and a tie for 10th at the third.

“I think we all kind of have our cycles throughout the year,” he said on Tuesday at the Glen Oaks Club. “I think historically, I was always pretty revved up early on in the year. I always had strong tournaments in the Middle East and early on in the season and not too much going on in the summertime and then kicking it off again in the fall.”

That changed for Stenson last year when he won The Open for his first major, but of his six PGA Tour titles it’s the only victory for him in June or July.

2017 The Northern Trust, Henrik Stenson

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

