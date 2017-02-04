Golf Central Blog

Stenson replaces trusty 3-wood with new model

Rex Hoggard
February 4, 2017, 11:47 am

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – It was perhaps the most famous 3-wood in golf. Since 2009, the club was as much a part of Henrik Stenson’s persona as his wraparound sunglasses and keen sense of humor.

But this week at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic there is a new 3-wood in the Swede’s bag, Callaway Golf’s new Epic model replacing the trusty Diablo.

Stenson explained after a third-round 67 lifted him to second place at Emirates Golf Club, three strokes off the lead, that the change came this week after he cracked the face on the older 3-wood.

“I felt the face was acting weird,” he said. “I was going to test the new Epic [3-wood] this week so we just went with it.”

The new model seems to be working just fine, with Stenson in contention to win the Dubai stop for the second time, but after so much history with the old 3-wood he was reluctant to commit to such a change just yet.

“We’ll see if it stays in or if the old one comes back,” he said with a smile.

Henrik Stenson, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

