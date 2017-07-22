Golf Central Blog

Stenson's roller-coaster ride continues with 64

By

Rex Hoggard
July 22, 2017, 1:20 pm

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Henrik Stenson is not one to offer excuses for poor play, but if the Swede were inclined he could easily rationalize the ebb and flow of his performance this week at The Open.

The defending champion began the championship with a 69 that left him among the top 10 after Day 1, but he learned after his round that the rented house he’s staying in had been robbed.

Although he said the incident, which required him to spend four hours Thursday afternoon speaking with police and filling out paperwork, had nothing to do with his play on Day 2, he struggled to a 73 and dropped back to 2 over, eight strokes off the pace.

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 3 | Full coverage

On Saturday, however, Stenson rebounded thanks to much calmer conditions, not to mention a clearer head, for a 64 that moved him back into the top 10 and back into contention.

“Depending on what the last couple of groups are doing. If they keep on making birdies, that 64 might not even be good enough,” said Stenson, who began his round with back-to-back birdies and had just one bogey. “We'll see. I'm just happy with the way I played today, and should move up in the result list and hopefully get closer to the leaders.”

Whether a better night’s sleep and police-free Friday contributed to his play Saturday is hard to say, but Stenson was certainly in better spirits.

“I'm glad to inform you I haven't lost anything in the last two days, so things are pretty good at the moment,” he smiled.

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship, Henrik Stenson

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Spieth leads Kuchar by three through 54 at The Open
Grace's caddie played it perfectly with history on the line
Highlights: Grace reviews his historic 62
The Open
Finally, 62: Lowest rounds in major championships

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
How to watch The Open on TV and online
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.