Stock Watch: Everything looking up for Spieth

By

Ryan Lavner
June 27, 2017, 11:11 am

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Jordan (+9%): His final round at the Travelers was a reminder of everything that makes Spieth special: Shaky with the putter, talking to his ball on every shot, he still found a way to win with a clutch shot in a big moment.

Celebrations (+6%): At last! A well-executed celebration that can be replayed on a loop without needing to cringe!

Michael Greller (+5%): Spieth’s loyal caddie never seems to get enough credit for keeping his man in the ballgame. The former sixth-grade math teacher has the perfect combination of smarts, patience and perspective.

So Yeon Ryu (+4%): Remember, she was the forgotten winner at the controversy-marred ANA Inspiration. But after her latest victory in Arkansas, no one overshadows Ryu – she’s No. 1 in the world.

Daniel Berger (+2%): The U.S. team continues to evolve, with Boog likely securing a spot on the Presidents Cup roster this fall. His fearless, brash attitude will be a welcome addition.

FALLING

Policy updates (-1%): No doubt, the Tour should be commended for implementing blood testing and a transparent policy regarding recreational-drug violations. The damage might have already been done, however, with the Tour and Vijay Singh destined for a date in court.

Taking on trolls (-2%): Justin Thomas deservedly annihilated a dude who criticized him on Twitter, but what are these guys doing reading their mentions?! There’s only garbage in there.

Rory’s putter drama (-3%): Not a golf psychologist, but McIlroy going through three putters in four rounds with a busy schedule coming up doesn’t seem like a recipe for success. None worked, by the way – he was 69th out of 74 players in putting.

Omar Uresti (-5%): Congrats on the W, but the optics here are terrible: A man with 356 Tour starts takes the PGA Professional Championship against a bunch of full-time shop guys? Yikes. 

“Longer is better” (-7%): At 6,841 yards, little ol’ TPC River Highlands produced more excitement in one hole than the entire U.S. Open – played on the monstrous Erin Hills – combined. Why is this so hard to understand? Golf has never been, and never should be, about 490-yard par 4s. 

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

