Stock Watch: Masters champ continues struggles

By

Ryan Lavner
January 24, 2017, 10:57 am

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Hudson Swafford (+7%): Remarkably consistent, if unspectacular – had made 18 cuts in a row, with no top-10s – the big ol’ Georgia boy broke through after a macho closing stretch at PGA West.

Substitutions (+6%): The NCAA hasn’t made many common-sense decisions over the past several years, but here is one, in our little golf bubble: Coaches will now be able to swap out a player for injury, illness or performance reasons at NCAA match play, thus avoiding the Beau Hossler dilemma that cost Texas a national title a year ago.

Phil (+5%): Two offseason surgeries were supposed to derail the progress he made during a resurgent 2016 campaign. A solid showing at the CareerBuilder (where he returned a week earlier than anticipated) suggests otherwise.

Adam Hadwin (+4%): The Canadian was unremarkable three of the four days in the desert, shooting rounds of 71, 69 and 70. So at least he got a runner-up finish – and $626,400 – out of his historic third round.

Bernhard Langer (+2%): Even when senior events are shortened to 36 holes, this guy keeps winning.

FALLING

John Daly (-1%): On a day when everyone surged up the leaderboard, he followed a promising 65 with a 73. In 16 career Champions starts, he has exactly zero top-10s.

SoCal weather (-2%): Freak rainfall amounts in the past few days have left Torrey Pines’ two courses underwater. If you enjoy hack-out rough, this is your week!

Greg Eason (-3%): Safe to assume he’ll cross the Bahamas off his list of future vacation destinations. Eason, a former college star at UCF, failed to break 90 during his first three rounds of the year on the Web.com (91-95-90). 

Danny Willett (-4%): The bad news: The reigning Masters champ beat only four players in Abu Dhabi. The good news: …?

Proposed rules changes (-7%): Among the issues reportedly under discussion for 2019: reducing the search time for lost balls from five minutes to three, repairing spike marks on the greens and allowing players to drop a ball from any height (really?). But no word on nuclear golf balls that are making today’s courses obsolete.

