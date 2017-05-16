Stock Watch: Players drama from somewhere unexpected

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Si Woo Kim (+8%): Two wins at 21 puts him in elite company, so let’s hope this nagging back injury doesn’t derail his promising career.

Ian Poulter (+5%): No doubt, he played cautiously down the stretch – perhaps to preserve his big check, or maybe to see if the kid would stumble behind him. Whatever the reason, his tie for second helped put a bow on a remarkable, emotional month.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (+3%): The Spaniard deserves a mulligan on his albatross celebration, since his club sailed into the pond, but that strong finishing kick was worth more than $200,000 and 10 spots in the world rankings.

King Louie (+2%): Nice of the sweet-swinging South African to take time away from his farm to make another cameo on a big board. It seems we want Oosthuizen to be great more than he does, which makes him even more of a stud.

Golf commentators (+1%): Sometimes there’s better action in the booth than on the course – Brandel Chamblee and Poulter nearly set off an international incident, Johnny is still being Johnny, and Greg Norman said the coverage of the Masters was best enjoyed with the sound off.

FALLING

The Players (-1%): Honestly, it’s hard to remember a more star-deprived big event than last week’s “fifth major” – only four of the top-25 players in the world posted a top-10 finish.

Rory (-2%): With his busiest stretch of the year coming up, McIlroy has reinjured his rib and is now taking it week-to-week. DJ badly needs a big-name challenger this year, and it’s looking less and less likely that it’ll be Rors.

TPC Sawgrass (-3%): Though it’s not necessarily superstar-proof – after all, Tiger, Rickie and J-Day have won in the past five years – Sawgrass has seemingly become even less popular among the players. Why? There are hazards everywhere, misses are severely punished, and the best players’ biggest weapon (driver) is neutralized.

J.B. Holmes (-4%): He was hitting it all over the map last week and it finally caught up to him in an epically bad final-round 84, when he went from the 54-hole co-lead to a T-41.

New 12th hole (-7%): A classic case of a good idea poorly executed, as the drivable par 4 turned into a dud that will require another redo if it’s to produce the fireworks the Tour had hoped.