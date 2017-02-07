Golf Central Blog

Stock Watch: Sergio beginning a major rise?

By

Ryan Lavner
February 7, 2017, 9:35 am

RSS

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Hideki (+9%): Rare is the PGA Tour player who can win without a hot putting week. Matsuyama’s ball-striking has carried him to five victories in his last nine worldwide starts – and you can bet there will be plenty more.

Sergio (+7%): Might this finally be the year that Garcia lands that elusive major? A happy Sergio makes anything seem possible.   

Webb Simpson (+4%):  There is life post-anchoring, after all, for the former U.S. Open champion. It might not always look pretty, but his 65-64 weekend was nearly enough to steal the title.

New rules (+2%): The highly anticipated unveiling of the new-and-improved Rules of Golf – supposedly modernized and simplified – is set for next month. Hopefully it’s as smart as advertised.

Braden Thornberry (+1%): He doesn’t play for a traditional golf powerhouse, but the Ole Miss sophomore has been lights out this season – winning three college events, leading the nation in scoring average and, now, landing on the Walker Cup radar after a dominant performance at the prestigious Jones Cup.

FALLING

JT (-1%): Thomas’ red-hot start to the season cooled a bit with a surprising missed cut in Scottsdale, allowing Hideki to reassume the unofficial title of Hottest Player in Golf.

Ben An (-3%): How hard is it to win on Tour? Watch a replay of An’s back-nine 40, what with the poor swings, bad decisions and shaky putting.

2020 Olympic Course (-4%): Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is slated to host the 2020 Games, postponed a decision that would allow women to be full members and to play on Sundays. Worse, the head of the board of directors called the equality issue a “nuisance.” Um, if that’s the board’s official stance, let the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee move the event elsewhere.

Tiger (-5%): It’s sadness, not surprise, that accompanies Woods’ latest setback. How much more can he endure? 

Sunday finish (-10%): Let’s stop making golf fans choose what to watch on Super Bowl Sunday – end the Phoenix Open on Saturday, when the crowds are the biggest and most boisterous. And besides, starting on Wednesday might actually boost the already insane attendance numbers – the pro-am had 20,000 more fans than the final round.

Article Tags: 

Stock Watch, Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Braden Thornberry, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Begay: Tiger not panicking over Dubai WD
Feinstein: Woods' starts, stops, starts, stops ...
Social Snapshots: February 2017
Randall's Rant: End the debauchery, on Saturday
Monday Scramble: Winning again and back, again

Trending

Who's your caddie? Stenson tosses Garcia's club
Fore Things: Phil finds $100 on ground, returns it
Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory
Alpha at Omega: Garcia wins in Dubai Desert Classic
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Tiger's struggles are not a product of his age
Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short
Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge
Randall's Rant: End the debauchery, on Saturday
Best of fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.