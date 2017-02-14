Golf Central Blog

Stock Watch: Spieth of old; antics getting old

Ryan Lavner
February 14, 2017, 11:40 am

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Jordan (+9%): Confidence is high, ball-striking is improved, putter is coming around … it’s beginning to feel a lot like 2015.

Ethan Tracy (+5%): Barring a rest-of-season slump, the former Arkansas standout essentially locked up a PGA Tour card with two swings: A 100-yard hole-out on the 72nd hole and a 20-footer in the Web.com playoff.

Rob Oppenheim (+4%): The feel-good story of Pebble week, the 37-year-old journeyman (who lost his card by $392 last fall, a year after earning full status by $101) finished eighth to secure a tee time at Riviera. Maybe this is the year that he makes it easy on himself.

U.S. Ryder Cup changes (+3%): The tweaks to the timing of the picks and the points structure were criticized as unnecessary – you guys finally won! – but they’re sensible moves that, most importantly, were approved by the top players.

European Tour (+1%): Keith Pelley and Co. risk overplaying the bold-format angle, but for now, they should be commended for trying to spice things up with some outside-the-box thinking.   

FALLING

Sneds (-1%): That’s back-to-back poor putting performances when in the final group Sunday. He’s as surprised (and frustrated) as anyone.

JD (-2%): Even on the low-stress senior circuit, Daly’s infamous short fuse resurfaced, bailing on the Allianz event after chucking his putter into a pond. Updated number of top-10s on the over-50 set: Still zero.

Phil (-3%): The past two weeks, he has needed a combined 84 strokes to play the back nine. Not quite the finishing kick Mickelson is looking for as he preps for Augusta.   

Tiger (-4%): Deny injury, withdraw from event, miss more tournaments, initiate Masters Watch – rinse, wash, repeat. 

West Coast weather (-7%): Add this week’s stop at Riviera to the list of weather-plagued California events this year, following heavy early-week rain at Torrey and Pebble. Meanwhile, highs are in the mid-70s this week in Florida … 

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth, John Daly, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker

