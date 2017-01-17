Stock Watch: Spieth quietly on the rise

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Justin Thomas (+9%): In five starts this season the 23-year-old has already matched Rickie Fowler’s career win total on the PGA Tour. He’s a budding superstar with firepower to spare.

Jordan Spieth (+6%): Relegated to the B flight (with everybody else) over the past two weeks, it’s worth noting that Spieth’s iron play – a major point of emphasis this offseason – has been terrific so far this year. We’ll bet on his putter heating up.

Low scores (+5%): The #59Watch on social media has grown tiresome, but the spate of birdies and red numbers sure beats the alternative – these guys are the best in the world, so let ’em show why. Now, if they start dropping 61s at Torrey and Riviera …

Graeme Storm (+3%): It’s been a wild few months for the 38-year-old journeyman – he lost his card, regained it, and then outdueled Rory McIlroy for his first victory in a decade.

Toto Gana (+1%): The kid showed impressive resolve, stuffing his approach in the playoff after surrendering a two-shot lead with two to play at the Latin America Amateur. Augusta, here he comes.

FALLING

Web.com Tour (-1%): They’re back in the Bahamas this week. What could possibly go wrong?

Injuries (-3%): A body can handle only so much speed and strength. At this rate, the Tour is going to need a DL.

Playing captain Jim Furyk (-5%): He didn’t rule it out for 2018, which was no surprise, given his fierce competitiveness. It just won’t happen – too many distractions and, even more importantly, too many other good options.

Rory McIlroy (-8%): His preparations for the Masters took a significant hit when he suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs. Sure, with the best treatment he could probably heal in a few weeks, but rib injuries can also linger for months. Bummer.