Golf Central Blog

Storms delay start of Round 2 at Wells Fargo

By

Rex Hoggard
May 5, 2017, 8:53 am

RSS

Updated at 10 a.m. ET:

Second-round play resumed at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Original story:

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A line of storms moved through the area early Friday delaying the start of Round 2 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Tee times have been pushed back three hours, with the second round scheduled to start around 9:50 a.m. ET. More than an inch and a half of rain had already fallen at Eagle Point Golf Club with more rain in the forecast as a cold front moved through Wilmington.

When players finally do get on the course they will face vastly different conditions than Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 30 mph. They will also play lift, clean and place.

Article Tags: 

2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lorena Ochoa Match Play
Wells Fargo Championship
Storms delay start of Round 2 at Wells Fargo
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
Jutanugarn sisters to face off at Lorena Ochoa

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
Feherty: Lopez on creepy moment with fan
Many players in favor of banning green-reading books
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Pepper suspends Twitter account after on-air flub
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
Three-point drill to control the bottom of the swing arc
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.