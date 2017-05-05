Storms delay start of Round 2 at Wells Fargo

Updated at 10 a.m. ET:

Second-round play resumed at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Original story:

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A line of storms moved through the area early Friday delaying the start of Round 2 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Tee times have been pushed back three hours, with the second round scheduled to start around 9:50 a.m. ET. More than an inch and a half of rain had already fallen at Eagle Point Golf Club with more rain in the forecast as a cold front moved through Wilmington.

When players finally do get on the course they will face vastly different conditions than Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 30 mph. They will also play lift, clean and place.