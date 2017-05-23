Golf Central Blog

Stricker has Erin Hills experience, but no spot

Rex Hoggard
May 23, 2017, 3:01 pm

FORT WORTH, Texas – Steve Stricker is one of the few professionals who has actually played Erin Hills, site of next month’s U.S. Open. Now, he only needs to qualify for the championship.

The Wisconsin native isn’t currently exempt into the U.S. Open and his request for a special exemption into the event was denied by the USGA. He plans to play the 36-hole sectional qualifier in Memphis on June 5.

“I asked for a spot and I didn’t think I would get one,” said Stricker, who played Erin Hills in Wisconsin about five years ago. “I figured I’d try to qualify and get in and I’m also playing a few [PGA Tour] events trying to get in that way [via his world ranking].”

Stricker, who turned 50 in February, is playing his third PGA Tour event since the Masters this week at the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

