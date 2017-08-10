Struggling Beef withdraws with shoulder injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Andrew Johnston withdrew from the PGA Championship on Thursday because of a shoulder injury.

Johnston shot a 7-over 78 in the first round at Quail Hollow.

It’s been a rough year for Beef, who has only one top-10 in 14 worldwide starts this season, his first on the PGA Tour. His world ranking has dropped from No. 86 to No. 108.

Johnston has already said that he’s headed back to Europe after this season. At No. 185 in the FedExCup standings, the 28-year-old was on the verge of losing his Tour card, anyway.

Late last year, Johnston entered the Web.com Tour Finals Series and finished 21st on the money list to earn his Tour card for this season.

“You realize the PGA Tour is a tough tour as there are so many good players,” he told reporters earlier this week. “It is like Europe as well, but the courses vary and are completely different, so it is tough coming and learning that.”