Rahm gets text from Cardinals' Fitzgerald after win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jon Rahm opened some eyes last week at Torrey Pines, coming from behind to win the Farmers Insurance Open with a final-round 65 to claim his first PGA Tour victory, but here in Arizona, they’ve known what the 22-year-old is capable of for a long time.

The former world No. 1 amateur, who played college golf at nearby Arizona State and finished T-5 at this event in 2015 while participating two years ago on a sponsor’s exemption, says there’s nothing quite like being back.

“The fact that I’ve lived here for the last five years, I consider this my home,” said the Spaniard on Tuesday at TPC Scottsdale. “The support I get from the fans here, it’s unconditional … it really is amazing to have so much support … to be able to relive all those memories I had a couple years ago it really is a special place for me.”

Who else has Rahm-fever?

Sounds like just about anyone capable of contacting him by phone.

Rahm has gotten about 500 total congratulatory messages - many of which he hasn’t had time to reply to over the last 48 hours – including one from all-pro Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

“My phone has been blowing up, I’m not used to getting so many [messages]” said Rahm. “I’ll never forget the figure when I turned on my phone after the [Farmers] ceremony.”

So now that he’s back on his old stomping grounds with a PGA Tour victory in his pocket and the ability to set a real schedule for himself going forward, will Rahm indulge in some of his old guilty pleasures?

Jack in the Box midnight tacos he confessed, before clarifying it had been a very long time since he had given in to the temptation.

“There’s a lot of things I wish I could do, especially food related, but unfortunately with the diet restrictions it won’t let me do it,” Rahm said with a laugh.