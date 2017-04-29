Sunday tee times moved up for Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – Final-round tee times for the Zurich Classic have been moved up in anticipation of storms Sunday at TPC Louisiana.

Tee times for better-ball play will be from 7:40 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. ET, off split tees.

If play is not suspended, the final round should conclude around 2 p.m.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

Last year, inclement weather forced a 54-hole Monday finish, with Brian Stuard claiming the title.

This is the first year of the Zurich’s team-play format.