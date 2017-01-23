Swafford, Fleetwood climb OWGR after wins

Hudson Swafford and Tommy Fleetwood both made big climbs up the Official World Golf Ranking after their respective victories Sunday.

Swafford's one-shot win at the CareerBuilder Challenge was the first of his career, and at age 29 he'll make his Masters debut this spring. With the win, the former University of Georgia star jumped 115 spots, from outside the top 200 to No. 89 in the world.

Fleetwood's victory came at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and marked his first European Tour title since 2013. Starting the week ranked No. 102, Fleetwood jumped to No. 53 after outlasting the likes of Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer in the Middle East.

Fleetwood has never played the Masters, but if he works his way into the top 50 by the March 27 cutoff, he'll join Swafford in making a maiden voyage down Magnolia Lane.

While Adam Hadwin's third-round 59 wasn't enough to snag a victory in Palm Springs, the Canadian did move up 85 spots to No. 111 after his runner-up finish. Pablo Larrazabal cracked the top 100 at No. 97 with his runner-up in Abu Dhabi, while Kiradech Aphibarnrat rose 14 spots to No. 72 with his T-4 finish.

The top 10 remained unchanged this week, and in fact there was not a single change among the world's top 20 golfers. Jason Day continues his reign atop the standings, followed by Rory McIlroy, Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth.

Hideki Matsuyama, who has a chance to pass Spieth this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, is currently ranked No. 6, followed by Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Alex Noren.

Set to make his first competitive start of 2017 this week in San Diego, Tiger Woods fell six spots to No. 663 in the world.