Swafford leads CareerBuilder; Mickelson 4 back

Ryan Reiterman
January 20, 2017, 5:21 pm

Hudson Swafford will take the lead into the weekend at the CareerBuilder Challenger, but a familiar name isn't too far down the leaderboard:

Leaderboard: Hudson Swafford (-14); Dominic Bozzelli (-13); Danny Lee (-13); Brendan Steele (-12); Brian Harman (-12)

What it means: Swafford opened with two rounds of 65, and he has only made one bogey so far. Friday he didn't have a blemish on the scorecard. He made seven birdies on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and he will head to the PGA West Stadium Course for the third and fourth rounds. In his fourth year on Tour, Swafford is still seeking his first win.

Round of the day: Brendan Steele and Danny Lee both recorded 8-under 64s but on different courses. Lee went low at La Quinta Country Club, while Steele – a winner earlier this season in Napa – torched the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Best of the rest: Despite periods of rain and wind, there were still plenty of birdies in Round 2. Swafford fired a 65 to grab the lead, and Brian Harman matched Swafford with a 65 at the Stadium Course to move into a tie for fourth, two strokes back. 

Biggest disappointment: Jhonattan Vegas started the day one stroke off the lead, but he tumbled down the leaderboard after a 3-over 75 at the Stadium Course. He ended his round triple bogey-bogey.

Shot of the day: Phil Mickelson is only four back after a 6-under 66 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. The highlight of Lefty's round was a bunker hole-out at the par-4 first hole.

Quote of the day: "I hit a lot more good shots today than I did yesterday, but I'm still hitting some really bad ones. And that's fine, it's to be expected." - Phil Mickelson

Main storyline heading into Saturday: Mickelson heads to the Stadium Course for the weekend, still looking for his first win since the 2013 Open. His game is still rusty after a long layoff as he recovered from two sports hernia surgeries. But so far Mickelson has been scoring well while also serving as tournament ambassador

Hudson Swafford, Phil Mickelson, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

Ryan Reiterman

