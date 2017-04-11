Take a look at Sergio's crazy-hectic media tour

Sergio Garcia made the putt to win the Masters and now he’s making the media rounds.
Here’s a look at Garcia’s media schedule in the days following his maiden major triumph.
(All times ET)
Monday
12:45 p.m.: Land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and head to Algonquin Hotel Times Square for autographs
3 p.m.: Arrive at New York Stock Exchange and do segments for CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg
4:45 p.m.: Tape piece for Charlie Rose on PBS
5:30 p.m.: Photo shoot at the Empire State Building
Tuesday
6:40 a.m.: “Today Show” on NBC
7 a.m.: “Morning Drive” on Golf Channel
8:05 a.m.: “Mike & Mike” on ESPN (via phone)
8:15 a.m.: “CBS This Morning”
8:50 a.m.: “Live with Kelly” on ABC
9:15 a.m.: WABC-TV interview
10 a.m.: Facebook segment with The Skimm
10:35 a.m.: “Dan Patrick Show” on NBC Sports Network (phone)
10:45 a.m.: Bloomberg
12:30 p.m.: “SportsCenter” on ESPN
12:40 p.m.: Wall Street Journal (ride along)
1 p.m.: “Access Hollywood”
1:20 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio
2 p.m.: Back to the Teterboro Airport