Take a look at Sergio's crazy-hectic media tour

Sergio Garcia made the putt to win the Masters and now he’s making the media rounds.

Here’s a look at Garcia’s media schedule in the days following his maiden major triumph.

(All times ET)

Monday

12:45 p.m.: Land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and head to Algonquin Hotel Times Square for autographs

3 p.m.: Arrive at New York Stock Exchange and do segments for CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg

4:45 p.m.: Tape piece for Charlie Rose on PBS

5:30 p.m.: Photo shoot at the Empire State Building

Tuesday

6:40 a.m.: “Today Show” on NBC

7 a.m.: “Morning Drive” on Golf Channel

8:05 a.m.: “Mike & Mike” on ESPN (via phone)

8:15 a.m.: “CBS This Morning”

8:50 a.m.: “Live with Kelly” on ABC

9:15 a.m.: WABC-TV interview

10 a.m.: Facebook segment with The Skimm

10:35 a.m.: “Dan Patrick Show” on NBC Sports Network (phone)

10:45 a.m.: Bloomberg

12:30 p.m.: “SportsCenter” on ESPN

12:40 p.m.: Wall Street Journal (ride along)

1 p.m.: “Access Hollywood”

1:20 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio

2 p.m.: Back to the Teterboro Airport