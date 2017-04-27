Teams announced for NCAA DI women's regionals

Seventy-two teams and an additional 24 individuals were announced Thursday as being selected to compete in the NCAA Division I women's regionals, May 8-10.

Each of four regional sites will consists of 18 teams and an extra six individual players, whose teams were not selected. The low six teams and low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the national championship, May 18-24, hosted by Northern Illinois University at Rich Harvest Farms, in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The four regional sites include the Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course, in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State University; The Rawls Course, in Lubbock, Texas, hosted by Texas Tech University; the University of Georgia Golf Course, in Athens, Ga., hosted by the University of Georgia; and the University of New Mexico Championship Course, in Albuquerque, N.M., hosted by the University of New Mexico.

The University of Washington is the women's defending champion. Here's a look at the regionals, along with teams and players: