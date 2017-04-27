Golf Central Blog

Teams announced for NCAA DI women's regionals

Golf Channel Digital
April 27, 2017, 11:45 am

Seventy-two teams and an additional 24 individuals were announced Thursday as being selected to compete in the NCAA Division I women's regionals, May 8-10.

Each of four regional sites will consists of 18 teams and an extra six individual players, whose teams were not selected. The low six teams and low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the national championship, May 18-24, hosted by Northern Illinois University at Rich Harvest Farms, in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The four regional sites include the Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course, in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State University; The Rawls Course, in Lubbock, Texas, hosted by Texas Tech University; the University of Georgia Golf Course, in Athens, Ga., hosted by the University of Georgia; and the University of New Mexico Championship Course, in Albuquerque, N.M., hosted by the University of New Mexico.

The University of Washington is the women's defending champion. Here's a look at the regionals, along with teams and players:

Albuquerque Regional Lubbock Regional Athens Regional Columbus Regional
Stanford UCLA Alabama Florida
USC Arizona St. Georgia FSU
Duke Furman Northwestern South Carolina
Miami (Fla.) Kent St. Arizona Arkansas
Oklahoma St. Texas Baylor Colorado
North Carolina St. Oklahoma Wake Forest Texas A&M
California BYU UCF Purdue
Illinois San Diego St. Tennessee Ohio St.
Pepperdine Texas Tech UNC Michigan
Washington TCU Clemson San Jose St.
SMU UNLV Augusta Houston
Campbell Oregon Auburn Louisville
Denver Iowa St. Kansas St. Wisconsin
New Mexico St. Oregon St. Michigan St. Kentucky
Cal. Polytechnic St. Murray St. Troy Old Dominion
California St. Georgetown Princeton Delaware
Texas Southern Richmond North Florida Missouri St.
Houston Baptist Sacred Heart Quinnipiac Cleveland St.
       
Martina Edberg (Cal St.-Fullerton) Caroline Nistrup (LSU) Chieh Jessica Peng (Mississippi St.) Loy Hee Ying (E. Tennessee St.)
Bianca Pagdanganan (Gonzaga) Malene Krollboll Hansen (Coastal Carolina) Laura Fuenfstueck (Charleston) Camila Serrano (FIU)
Jess Yuen (Missouri) Lois Kaye Go (Boston College) Lisa Pettersson (East Carolina) Michaela Fletcher (Memphis)
Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (Cal St.-Fresno) Alivia Brown (Washington St.) Vanessa Ha (San Francisco) Emma Albrecht (Notre Dame)
Paige Lee (California-Davis) Jakeishya Le (California-Riverside) Alexandra Farnsworth (Vanderbilt) Kate Smith (Nebraska-Lincoln)
Kristin Le (Santa Clara) Katrina Prendergast (Colorado St.) Anna Redding (Virginia) Emie Peronnin (Minnesota)

2017 NCAA Women's Regionals

