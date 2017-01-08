Golf Central Blog

Thomas' caddie continues tradition after win

Rex Hoggard
January 8, 2017, 9:49 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii –When Louis Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship, Jimmy Johnson began a tradition that continued on Sunday at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Johnson, a longtime caddie on the PGA Tour, was waiting by the 72nd green when Oosthuizen completed his round and relieved the South African’s caddie, Zac Rasego, of the golfer’s bag so Rasego could celebrate with his boss. When Brendan Grace, who Rasego now works for, won the RBC Heritage last spring, Johnson rekindled the tradition.

So it wasn’t a surprise that on Sunday at Kapalua Rasego returned the favor, taking Justin Thomas’ bag from Johnson, who began working with the three-time Tour winner in 2015, so he could enjoy the moment.

“We’re buddies from way back and it’s a tradition. It’s pretty cool,” Johnson said following Thomas’ three-stroke victory.

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

