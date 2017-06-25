Thomas calls Spieth's shot on Twitter, others in awe

Jordan Spieth's hole-out to win the Travelers Championship in a playoff took everyone by surprise, everyone, that is, except his good buddy Justin Thomas.

Thomas was watching on TV after missing the cut (and disposing of a social media troll) and he took to Twitter just seconds before the shot heard 'round the golf world to call his shot.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

Of course, he wouldn't be much of a friend if he didn't do a little gloating after the fact.

Other, less clairvoyant viewers from around the sports world chimed in as well, starting with the guy on the wrong end of Spieth's 10th PGA Tour win, Daniel Berger.

Hopefully the next time @JordanSpieth does that I'm on his team and I can chest bump him too !! — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) June 25, 2017

This is how we felt, too! Proud family!! https://t.co/GYbC7m2X4W — Christine Spieth (@jsekiddos) June 25, 2017

Game! Blouses! @JordanSpieth with the hole-out from the bunker to win it! Congrats bro — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 25, 2017

Such a phenomenal scene at @TravelersChamp Really happy for the event. They pulled out the stops, got a great field & the finish of the year — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 25, 2017

Clutch gene thank you for providing me with the best chest bump gif ever @michael_greller @JordanSpieth https://t.co/BxH5opS4vA — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 25, 2017