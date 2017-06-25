Golf Central Blog

Thomas calls Spieth's shot on Twitter, others in awe

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 25, 2017, 7:45 pm

RSS

Jordan Spieth's hole-out to win the Travelers Championship in a playoff took everyone by surprise, everyone, that is, except his good buddy Justin Thomas.

Thomas was watching on TV after missing the cut (and disposing of a social media troll) and he took to Twitter just seconds before the shot heard 'round the golf world to call his shot.

Of course, he wouldn't be much of a friend if he didn't do a little gloating after the fact.

Other, less clairvoyant viewers from around the sports world chimed in as well, starting with the guy on the wrong end of Spieth's 10th PGA Tour win, Daniel Berger.

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, 2017 Travelers Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Spieth looks Tiger-esque in latest dramatic win
Spieth holes bunker shot to win playoff
Thomas calls Spieth's shot on Twitter, others in awe
Watch: Spieth drains bunker shot for win, goes crazy
Third new putter nets McIlroy season-best 64

Trending

Thomas misses cut, proceeds to own Twitter troll
Spieth witnesses 2nd medical emergency in a month
Olesen misinformed, later penalized, not pleased
Cut Line: Dissolution and solution
Watch: Spieth drains bunker shot for win, goes crazy
Third new putter nets McIlroy season-best 64
Spieth holes bunker shot to win playoff
Rory switches putters, without immediate results
Day records wrong score, misses cut by two strokes
Casey makes temporary caddie switch at Travelers
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.