Thomas calls Spieth's shot on Twitter, others in awe

Jordan Spieth's hole-out to win the Travelers Championship in a playoff took everyone by surprise, everyone, that is, except his good buddy Justin Thomas.
Thomas was watching on TV after missing the cut (and disposing of a social media troll) and he took to Twitter just seconds before the shot heard 'round the golf world to call his shot.
Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017
Of course, he wouldn't be much of a friend if he didn't do a little gloating after the fact.
You're welcome #goldenchild https://t.co/tHwyB5iCbx— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017
Other, less clairvoyant viewers from around the sports world chimed in as well, starting with the guy on the wrong end of Spieth's 10th PGA Tour win, Daniel Berger.
Hopefully the next time @JordanSpieth does that I'm on his team and I can chest bump him too !!— Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) June 25, 2017
This is how we felt, too! Proud family!! https://t.co/GYbC7m2X4W— Christine Spieth (@jsekiddos) June 25, 2017
Well done @JordanSpieth.— MikeTirico (@miketirico) June 25, 2017
First class @DanielBerger59.
Great call @JustinThomas34.
Cant wait until @TheOpen @GolfChannel @NBCSports
Game! Blouses! @JordanSpieth with the hole-out from the bunker to win it! Congrats bro— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 25, 2017
WOW! That was awesome. Congrats @JordanSpieth 1-0 in #classof2011 playoffs on @PGATOUR And Great playin again @DanielBerger59!— Ollie Schniederjans (@ollie_gt) June 25, 2017
Such a phenomenal scene at @TravelersChamp Really happy for the event. They pulled out the stops, got a great field & the finish of the year— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 25, 2017
Clutch gene thank you for providing me with the best chest bump gif ever @michael_greller @JordanSpieth https://t.co/BxH5opS4vA— Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 25, 2017
Celebration of the year?— Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) June 25, 2017