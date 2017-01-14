Thomas chasing history at Sony

History was flirted with again on Saturday at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and this time it wasn't only Justin Thomas. Kevin Kisner had a putt for 59, but missed and had to settle for 60. Thomas, meanwhile, who had set a 36-hole scoring record with 59-64--123, went low again, shooting a 65 that left him with a seven-shot lead. Here's how things stand after 54 holes at Waialea Country Club in Honolulu.

Leaderboard: Thomas (-22), Zach Johnson (-15), Justin Rose (-14), Gary Woodland (-14), Hudson Swafford (-14)

What it means: Thomas is going for the Aloha Slam, winning both events in Hawaii. He was a winner last week in the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and he's in great shape to walk away with the Sony title, too. His total of 188 is tied for the lowest 54-hole score in PGA Tour history. More importantly, in the history of the PGA Tour, no player has lost a 7-shot lead after 54 holes.

Round of the day: Kisner very nearly shot the Sony's second 59 in three days. Starting on the back nine, Kisner made five birdies to turn in 30, then made four more birdies through eight holes, going to the tee of the par-5 ninth needing an eagle for 59. His drive left him only 159 yards, and he hit his approach to 9 feet, but his putt just slid past the cup on the right side and he tapped in for 60.

Best of the rest: Ryan Brehm shot a 6-under 64 to move up 41 spots into a tie for 16th. Brehm is a long-hitting former player for Michigan State who later served as an assistant coach for the MSU golf team.

Biggest disappointment: It's been an up-and-down week for Bryce Molder. Started with a 72, made the cut with a sizzling 61, then came back to Earth on Saturday with another 72. Easy come, easy go.

Shot of the day: Jim Herman, the pro who once worked at a Donald Trump course, had the last word Saturday - a walk-off eagle from 79 yards at the par-5 18th hole.

Quote of the day: "I'm just excited to play well." - Kisner, asked by Golf Channel's Todd Lewis if he was disappointed not to break 60.

Main storyline heading into Sunday: Obviously, it's Thomas. How low can he go? Also, if he wins, he'll join Ernie Els in 2003 as the only players to win at Kapalua and Waialae in consecutive weeks.