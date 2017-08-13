Golf Central Blog

Thomas chokes way to PGA win ... wait, what?

By

Nick Menta
August 13, 2017, 9:06 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Justin Thomas choked at the 17th hole Sunday.

No, he didn’t put his tee shot in the water.

And, no, he didn’t three-putt.

He actually choked. Like, literally.

Ahead by two and safely aboard the green at the par-3, Thomas was snacking on his way to the green when snacking went awry.

“As funny as it is, I tried to eat a lot today and drink a lot. Obviously it was beyond hot,” he explained. “But walking to 17 green, I had some snacks in my bag, and I was eating it, and I literally almost choked.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

“Like I started coughing and I was like, you've got to be – like am I really going to choke? Is this a sign to come? I don't know what's going to happen."

Thomas went on to birdie and held a three-shot lead once Kisner made bogey across the lake at 16.

“It's funny,” Thomas said, “the things that you think about, you know, when you get in those situations.”

