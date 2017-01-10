Thomas crushed by 'Bama loss despite TOC win

HONOLULU – Roughly 24 hours after what was arguably the greatest accomplishment of his professional life, Justin Thomas conceded he hit a new personal low.

Instead of celebrating his victory at the SBS Tournament of Champions on Sunday, Thomas was in his hotel room, alone, lights off at 8:30 p.m., following Alabama’s loss to Clemson in Monday’s national championship.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Thomas said on Tuesday at the Sony Open. “It wasn’t very fun. I stormed off. I walked home as soon as they scored. I just left. Didn’t really talk to anyone.”

Thomas, who attended Alabama and played on the school’s golf team, hasn’t really had time to digest his victory at Kapalua. He spent most of Monday at a photo shoot for one of his sponsors and the championship game dominated the remainder of his night.

But even as he lamented Alabama’s loss, other players and caddies were congratulating him at Waialae Country Club for his three-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama.

“The way that I won is going to give me a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence when I get in that position again,” he said.