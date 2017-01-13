Thomas didn't know he was nearing a record

HONOLULU – On Thursday, Justin Thomas made a 15-footer for eagle to shoot 59, a day later he rolled in an 8 ½-footer for eagle to set the 36-hole PGA Tour scoring record. Both looked as if the 23-year-old was playing a casual round with his friends.

Thomas continued his scoring assault at the Sony Open, posting a 64 on Day 2 for a 17-under 123 total, one shot better than the previous 36-hole mark held by three players.

He wasn’t as sharp on Friday at Waialae Country Club as he was on Day 1, but the results were strangely familiar with last week’s champion playing his first nine holes in 2 under par before an eventful closing stretch that included four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

“A day like today, I felt like, although I hit a lot of great shots, I didn't necessarily have my best around the greens or everything like that,” said Thomas, who leads Gary Woodland by five strokes. “So it was nice to shoot a round like that today.”

Thomas, who won last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions by three strokes, has now played his last six rounds in 39 under par and is poised to win for the third time in his last four Tour starts dating back to the CIMB Classic in October.

Unlike his historic 59, Thomas said he wasn’t aware of the 36-hole scoring record until after his round.

“I didn't feel too much [pressure] today,” Thomas said. “I just felt like it was another round of golf and I need to try to build on my lead and see how low I could go today.”

Jason Day was the last player to reach a 124 total though the first two rounds at the 2015 BMW Championship.