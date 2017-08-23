Thomas: Dinner with Tiger, PGA win about equal

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. – Justin Thomas admits that he didn’t take a lot of time to celebrate his PGA Championship victory last week. In fact, it seems there was very little celebration.

“I tried to forget about it as quick as possible,” Thomas said on Wednesday at The Northern Trust. “It was like, look, it's awesome. I'm extremely happy I did it. I'm proud of myself and proud of me and my team. It's over with, and you know, I'll enjoy it in the offseason.”

That’s not to say he didn’t take a few moments to enjoy his first major victory. On Aug. 14, a day after Thomas won the PGA at Quail Hollow, Tiger Woods tweeted a picture of he and Thomas posing with the Wanamaker Trophy.

Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QwVo5aJ0bg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 15, 2017

For Thomas, who is a part of the generation on the PGA Tour who grew up aspiring to do what Woods accomplished, it made a special moment that much more enjoyable.

“It's surreal, honestly,” Thomas said. “I probably got just as much joy out of that as I did winning, which is just bizarre to say and probably for y'all to hear me say.”

Thomas said Woods reminisced about his 14 major victories during the dinner and that the former world No. 1 has taken on a role as mentor to many of the game’s young players.

“There's a lot of us out here that look up to him and still do, and want to accomplish the things that he accomplished,” Thomas said. “Any time that he wants to hang out or speak some words of wisdom, we're going to listen.”