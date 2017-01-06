Golf Central Blog

Short shaft for Thomas? It's a longshot

By

Jay Coffin
January 6, 2017, 11:12 pm

RSS

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Justin Thomas wants to hit more fairways. It’s what he worked on most during the holiday break. He’s just not sure he’s willing to go as far as Jimmy Walker did to do so.

Thomas and Walker play a lot of golf together. The two were on the practice range earlier this week when Thomas told Walker that he distinctly noticed a different sound coming off the clubface.

“He’s like, ‘it’s a little different,’ and he just handed it to me,” Thomas said Friday after putting the finishing touches on a second consecutive 67 to tie for the SBS Tournament of Champions lead with Ryan Moore.

“That’s when I put it on the ground and I was like, ‘is this really short?’”

Walker sawed down a driver shaft to 42 inches a few weeks ago and loved hitting it so much that he had Titleist make him a club to bring to Hawaii for a two-week stretch.

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Thomas drives the ball miles, especially for someone so slight of build. But over the past couple years when he misses a fairway it tends to get ugly. He joked about a round at last year’s Memorial where he was paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Thomas hit a few missiles so far left that Spieth and McIlroy still give him grief to this day.

“It’s just something my dad and I have worked on, and just trying to get more consistent,” Thomas said. “If I have one miss or if it’s a smaller miss, then I can at least play it or go from there. But when I’m getting in the end here and it’s going 40 [yards] right and 40 left, then that’s when we’re re-teeing once a round and I don’t want that.”

Article Tags: 

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

Read Bio |
@JayCoffinGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Beast Mode: Reed out to channel his inner crazy
Moore, Thomas tied for TOC lead at Kapalua
Fore Things: Reed keeps rolling at Kapalua
Garcia tweets that he's getting married
Reed hits all 18 greens in second-round 65

Trending

Golf's Amazing Videos - Natalie Gulbis Oops
South African pro dies after hostage situation
Tiger adds Dubai, plans 4 events in 5 weeks
Grill Room: Tour costumes
Tiger on Trump's golf: 'He takes a pretty good lash'
Tiger to put body to test with ambitious schedule
Love III breaks collarbone while snowboarding
Woods: Hero was 'positive step,' ready 'to win' in 2017
Best of: Natalie Gulbis through the years
'Golden Child' Spieth gets pranked in Hawaii
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.