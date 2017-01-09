Thomas moves past Fowler, Garcia in world rankings

Justin Thomas moved up 10 spots to No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking after hanging on for his second win of the season at the SBS Tournament of Champions. It marks a new career high for the 23-year-old, who is now ranked ahead of No. 13 Rickie Fowler and No. 14 Sergio Garcia.

No changes occured in the top 10 of the rankings after the first official event of 2017, although Hideki Matsuyama's runner-up did close the gap on Jordan Spieth at No. 5. Spieth, who finished T-3 in Maui, now boasts an 8.00 average while Matsuyama is up to 7.98 after four wins and two runner-ups in his last six worldwide starts.

Spieth and Matsuyama can both pass world No. 4 Henrik Stenson with strong finishes this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Pat Perez jumped 34 spots to No. 84 with his T-3 finish, while the same result boosted Ryan Moore four spots to No. 31. Results from the Bahamas Exuma Classic, which began Sunday on the Web.com Tour, will be included in next week's rankings.

Jason Day maintains his spot atop the rankings, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Stenson and Spieth. Matsuyama is sixth followed by Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Alex Noren and Bubba Watson.

With his early-season schedule of four events now set to start later this month, Tiger Woods dropped three spots to No. 655.