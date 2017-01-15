Thomas wins Sony with PGA Tour-record score

Justin Thomas closed with a 5-under 65 to complete his domination of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Thomas finished seven shots ahead of runner-up Justin Rose and broke the PGA Tour's all-time low score record for 72 holes, coming in at 253. Here's how things went down at Waialea Country Club in Honolulu.

Leaderboard: Thomas (-27), Justin Rose (-20), Jordan Spieth (-19), Kevin Kisner (-18), Jamie Lovemark (-18)

What it means: In winning for the second week in a row, Thomas erased Tommy Armour III's 72-hole record of 254, set in 2003 in the Valero Texas Open. Thomas not only eagled the par-5 finishing hole to break the record, he did it with a tap-in eagle. Thomas, who opened with a 59, established or tied records for low 36- , 54- and 72-hole scores.

Round of the day: Stop us if you've heard this before, but there was another 59 watch at Waialea. First, Thomas did shoot 59 on Thursday, then Kevin Kisner gave it a go before missing a 9-foot putt at the last and signing for a 60. On Sunday it was Chez Reavie's turn. Starting on the back nine, Reavie sprinted out of the gate, going birdie-birdie, par-par, birdie-birdie. Afer another par, he put us all on full alert with a hole-in-one at the 17th, and topped that off wth a birdie at the 18th for 28. Waialea's first few holes are considered some of its toughest, but he chalked up two more birdies in the first three. That was the end of his magic, though, as he bogeyed No. 6. A birdie at the ninth left him at 61.

Best of the rest: Jordan Spieth, Michael and John Huh all shot 63. End of story.

Biggest disappointment: On Saturday we noted Ryan Brehm shooting a 64 to move up 41 spots. On Sunday he shot a 71 to move down 29 spots. In a tournament n one but Thomas had a chance to win, it's tough to find a "biggest disappointment," but a category is a category.

Shot of the day: Yes, Reavie had a hole-in-one, but we have to give props to Thomas' 1-foot tap-in for eagle on 18 that gave him the 72-hole scoring record.

Quote of the day: "I was realy nervous this morning." - Thomas, who had a seven-shot lead after 54 holes.