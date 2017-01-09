Golf Central Blog

N. Thompson leads as play suspended in Bahamas

By

Will Gray
January 9, 2017, 5:56 pm

RSS

While winds continued to whip the field at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Nicholas Thompson managed to hang on.

Thompson, the older brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson, shot a 5-under 67 in the second round. At 2-under, he held a one-shot lead over rookie Denny McCarthy when play was again suspended because of darkness.

McCarthy was the only other player in red figures when play was halted, having followed an even-par 72 with a 1-under 71 that included four birdies.

"I spend a lot of time in West Palm Beach, and it's very, very windy there," McCarthy told reporters. "I've had a lot of practice and experience keeping the ball down and out of the wind. I've just done a very good job of keeping the ball in front of me and keeping it under control."

Thompson has spent the last several years bouncing between the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour, and his score tied Kent Bulle (79-67) for the lowest score of the week.

Stiff winds that reached 40 mph in the opening round again buffeted the field Friday, where the opening round concluded with a scoring average of 80.4. When darkness fell again at Sandals Emerald Bay, the projected cut line was 10-over 154. That would tie a Web.com record for highest cut line, but it could still drift even higher before the cut is made.

Tom Lovelady, whose even-par 72 led after the opening round, remained two shots behind Thompson after just three holes of his second round. Other notable players in the mix include former PGA Tour winner Chesson Hadley, who is tied for seventh at 3 over, and former Web.com Tour Player of the Year Michael Putnam, who is T-15 at 5 over.

Article Tags: 

Web.com Tour, Nicholas Thompson

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Fast, but not-so furious
McIlroy on Woods: 'I could not live like that'
Thomas refuses to let disastrous hole derail him
Randall's Rant: This is it, Tiger's last run at Jack
Rory on Rio WD: 'I resent the Olympics Games'

Trending

Rory on Rio WD: 'I resent the Olympics Games'
Garcia tweets that he's getting married
Thomas' first thought Sunday ... Alabama football
Best of: Natalie Gulbis through the years
Golf's Amazing Videos - Natalie Gulbis Oops
Randall's Rant: This is it, Tiger's last run at Jack
Report: Furyk to be named Ryder Cup captain
Thomas' caddie continues tradition after win
Grill Room: Tour costumes
How does 145-pound Thomas drive it so far? 'No clue'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.