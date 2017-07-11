Thompson's mom back supporting Lexi after radiation

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Lexi Thompson had an extra bounce in her step in Tuesday’s practice round at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Her best friend was back along the ropes watching.

That would be her mother, Judy.

“She had her last radiation treatment last Wednesday,” Lexi said. “She's here supporting me. Happy to have her here.”

Judy Thompson missed Lexi’s last four starts while undergoing treatment for uterine cancer. Lexi spent the week before the KPMG Women’s PGA helping her mother through radiation treatments. Judy sent Lexi off to the Women’s PGA with the aim of rejoining Lexi this week.

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

“It's definitely been tough,” Lexi said. “We've known kind of since Kingsmill and definitely been a hard hit. Just finding out that news and trying to play golf at the same time . . . My mom and I are so close. We're best friends. We always tell each other everything. We're always hanging out every time I go home, and the few events that she does get to come to, it's always the best.”

Lexi won the Kingsmill Championship in May and is Ladbrokes’ favorite to win this week. She said playing without her mother on the road with her has been difficult.

“I was trying to focus as much as I could on the golf course but it was tough inside,” Thompson said. “It was hard not to show that.”