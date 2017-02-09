Spieth one back at suspended Pebble Pro-Am

While the biggest storyline at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is often the scenic venues, on Thursday the main headline was the inclement weather. Here's how things look after the first day on the Monterey Peninsula, which was cut short by a blustery storm:

Leaderboard: Seung-Yul Noh (-4), Rick Lamb (-4), Joel Dahmen (-4), Jordan Spieth (-3), Tim Wilkinson (-3), Nick Watney (-3), Mark Hubbard (-3), Jim Furyk (-2), Jason Day (-2)

What it means: Conditions were far from ideal during the opening round, where gusting winds made the rotation of coastal layouts play even more difficult than usual. All three of the co-leaders played Spyglass Hill, the course most insulated from the elements, and play never resumed after a suspension at 1:34 p.m. local time. Those still with golf left, including Spieth, will return early Friday morning to complete their rounds.

Round of the day: Noh is the lone co-leader with a PGA Tour win to his credit, having captured the Zurich Classic back in 2014. He managed to make it around Spyglass without dropping a shot, carding birdies on Nos. 4, 5 and 9 before adding another circle on the back nine.

Best of the rest: Dahmen is a Web.com Tour graduate who has missed the cut in each of his first three starts this season. That streak may end after the 29-year-old made seven birdies against three bogeys during his opening-round, including a topsy-turvy second nine that featured only two pars.

Biggest disappointment: After a strong start to the season, Matt Kuchar dug himself an early hole with a 2-over 74 at the host course. Kuchar tied for ninth last week in Phoenix but now may struggle to make the 54-hole cut after playing his final 11 holes in 4 over, including a bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch across the iconic stretch of Nos. 8-10.

Main storyline entering Friday: The field will still be playing catch up after Thursday's delays, and the weather is still expected to play a significant role during second-round action. But keep an eye on Spieth, who has only two holes left at Monterey Peninsula, and Day, who closed out his 2-under 69 before the delay hit. Both players will head to Spyglass for the second round, where towering treelines should help deflect some of the power of the whipping winds.

Quote of the day: "I think the hardest part about today was to commit to a shot. Commitment was huge." - Day