Three straight bogeys drop Fowler, but only one back

By

Randall Mell
June 16, 2017, 10:26 pm

ERIN, Wis. –Rickie Fowler was “cruising” Friday, until Erin Hills reminded him this is a U.S. Open.

After opening this championship with 28 consecutive holes without a bogey, Fowler made three in a row on the back nine in the second round.

“You don’t have to be off a whole lot,” Fowler said. “It’s kind of a fine line.”

Fowler’s stumble didn’t derail his hopes of winning his first major championship title. After opening with a U.S. Open record-tying 7-under-par 65, his 73 on Friday left him tied for fifth, just one shot behind the pack of four players leading.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

“I hate just being in the situation where I've been in a good spot and maybe let it get away from me a little bit and let some mistakes compound,” Fowler said.

But ...

“I'm playing the weekend,” he said. “I have a tee time on Saturday, so it’s just, you learn along the way to never really give up.”

After missing the fairway left at the 11th, Fowler hit his approach over the green and couldn’t get up and down from a tough position. He three-putted the 12th and 13th holes.

Fowler, 28, has six top-10s in majors. He was T-5 or better in all four majors in 2014, but he hasn’t had a top-10 since. He missed the cut in the last two U.S. Opens.

“I haven't had the best showing in majors the last couple years,” Fowler said. “It's nice to get back up there.”

2017 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

