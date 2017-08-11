Golf Central Blog

Play resumes at PGA after weather stoppage

By

Will Gray
August 11, 2017, 6:27 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Play was suspended during the second round of the PGA Championship as a group of thunderstorms moved across Quail Hollow Club.

Players were brought off the course at 4:43 p.m. ET Friday, minutes before the course was deluged by the first of a series of rain bursts. The first groups of the afternoon wave still had three holes remaining, while the last players to tee off had only completed six holes.

Play resumed at 6:26 p.m ET, meaning a total delay of 103 minutes.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

The delay came at an inopportune time for both Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day, who were quickly making up ground on leader Kevin Kisner when the horn blew. Matsuyama had birdied three straight holes to get to 6 under and within two shots of Kisner, while Day played Nos. 7-10 in 5 under to get within three.

Jordan Spieth, who remains in search of the final leg of the career Grand Slam, bogeyed No. 10 after hitting three straight shots from the pine straw to drop to 2 over for the day and 3 over for the tournament.

The projected cut line is currently 4 over, a cutoff that includes 72 players. But with the top 70 and ties playing the weekend, it means that the group at 5 over, which includes Adam Scott and Kevin Chappell, still has a chance to make it depending on how things pan out once play resumes.

With sunset in the Charlotte area estimated at 8:15 p.m., second-round play will spill over into Saturday morning.

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Weather

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner, Matsuyama lead PGA; Day two back
Spieth asks rules official: 'What can't I do?'
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 2 at Quail Hollow
Rory (72): Not the Quail Hollow of last 10 years
Kisner fights instinct, sticks to game plan at PGA

Trending

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Daly triples final hole to ruin opening PGA round
99th PGA Championship: Wednesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.