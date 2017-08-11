Play resumes at PGA after weather stoppage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Play was suspended during the second round of the PGA Championship as a group of thunderstorms moved across Quail Hollow Club.

Players were brought off the course at 4:43 p.m. ET Friday, minutes before the course was deluged by the first of a series of rain bursts. The first groups of the afternoon wave still had three holes remaining, while the last players to tee off had only completed six holes.

Play resumed at 6:26 p.m ET, meaning a total delay of 103 minutes.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

The delay came at an inopportune time for both Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day, who were quickly making up ground on leader Kevin Kisner when the horn blew. Matsuyama had birdied three straight holes to get to 6 under and within two shots of Kisner, while Day played Nos. 7-10 in 5 under to get within three.

Jordan Spieth, who remains in search of the final leg of the career Grand Slam, bogeyed No. 10 after hitting three straight shots from the pine straw to drop to 2 over for the day and 3 over for the tournament.

The projected cut line is currently 4 over, a cutoff that includes 72 players. But with the top 70 and ties playing the weekend, it means that the group at 5 over, which includes Adam Scott and Kevin Chappell, still has a chance to make it depending on how things pan out once play resumes.

With sunset in the Charlotte area estimated at 8:15 p.m., second-round play will spill over into Saturday morning.