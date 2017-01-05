Tiger adds Dubai, plans 4 events in 5 weeks

Tiger Woods has added the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic to his upcoming scheduling, meaning he will play four events in five weeks to begin his 2017 campaign.

Woods announced Wednesday that he will begin his year at Torrey Pines, where he has won eight times as a pro. The following week, he will travel to Dubai – 12 time zones away – for the first time since 2014. He has won that event twice, in 2006 and ’08.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there,” he said in a release. The event will also feature Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett.

Woods will have a week off before returning to the Genesis Open at Riviera, which now benefits his foundation, as well as the Honda Classic near his South Florida home.

The Farmers will be Woods’ first official PGA Tour event since August 2015. Since then, he has undergone two back procedures and competed only once, last month at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th in the 17-man field.