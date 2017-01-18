Tiger already calling Stricker about Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is still about nine months away, but U.S. captain Steve Stricker said Wednesday he is already getting calls from one of his assistants – Tiger Woods.

"He called me a couple weeks ago and said he had a couple ideas," Stricker said on "Fairways of Life."

Stricker and Woods were assistants on Davis Love III's Ryder Cup squad, and both Woods and Love have been named assistants for Stricker's Presidents Cup team.

Woods famously convinced Love to send out Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth for a fourth straight match, and it seems Woods is eager to pass along ideas to Stricker even though the Presidents Cup doesn't start until September 28 in Jersey City, N.J.

"We've got a long ways to go yet, but he's surely thinking about it," Stricker said.