Tiger to design public course at Big Cedar Lodge

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that his company will design his first public course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo.

The 19-hole course will be named Payne’s Valley, a tribute to the late U.S. Open champion and Missouri native Payne Stewart and will open in 2019.

“It’s going to be a fun experience,” Woods said. “To do it in Payne’s honor, I’m very lucky and very privileged.”

Already at the resort in the Ozarks is the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge. Soon to be unveiled is a 13-hole short course from Gary Player and a championship layout designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore.

The par-3 course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, hosts this week’s PGA Tour Champions Legends of Golf event.

Tracey Stewart, Payne’s widow, was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement.

“This area means so much to him,” Stewart said, “and it’s such an honor for our family. I know that he’s looking down from heaven today and is so proud.”

Woods’ design team, TGR, has already completed two courses: Bluejack National outside of Houston and Diamante’s El Cardonal in Cabo San Lucas. Like those courses, Payne’s Valley will also include a short course.

“I grew up on public courses,” Woods said. “That’s where I learned how to play. So to design a public course is near and dear to my heart.”

Big Cedar Lodge, owned by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, offers five golf courses as well as hunting and fishing activities.