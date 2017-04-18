Golf Central Blog

Tiger mum on return, rinses wedge shot

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 18, 2017, 12:59 pm

Tiger Woods offered no new details on his health Tuesday, saying that he has “good days and bad days” and gave no indication when he might return to competition.

Speaking at Big Cedar Lodge for the unveiling of his new course design, Woods agreed with Mark O’Meara’s assessment at the Masters that the 14-time major winner is “day to day.”

“I have good days and bad days,” Woods said. “I’ve had three back operations, and that’s the nature of the business unfortunately. That’s all I can say.”

Notah Begay III suggested a few weeks ago that Woods could return at the U.S. Open.   

Woods was challenged to a closest-to-the-pin competition Tuesday by a 10-year-old. Woods hit his first shot into the water with a sand wedge - a scene reminiscent of last year's media-day disaster – but then "stuffed" it on his next attempt.

Tiger Woods

Tiger mum on return, rinses wedge shot
