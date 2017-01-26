Golf Central Blog

Tiger Tracker: Woods' short game saved him in 76

By

Tiger Tracker
January 26, 2017, 7:43 pm

SAN DIEGO – Here are some things I think after Tiger Woods’ 4-over 76 during his return to PGA Tour golf Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open:

• That bro hug with Jason Day on 1 tee? I haven’t even embraced ex-girlfriends like that. Clearly the bromance is alive and well.

• Those horrifying chip yips seem to be a thing of the not-so-distant past. Really, it was his short game that kept him from going out in 40. The flop shots from tall, juicy rough – the kind of stuff he can’t practice in his posh backyard – were a pleasant surprise, to be honest.

• I’m already missing the Bahamas, in more ways than one. I miss the fruity drinks, first and foremost, but I also miss the 50-yard fairways. Tiger found only four fairways on the South Course, and that was a huge problem Thursday. 

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

• Tiger drilled a fan off the 13th tee. Like, smoked him. Left a mark on the kid’s neck. Surprised I couldn’t see the Bridgestone logo. The kid stood behind the ropes, greedily rubbing his hands together, expecting a signed goodie. Only problem: He never spoke up. Tiger didn’t know. At least he got to take an illegal photograph of Tiger hitting his second shot.

• Dustin Johnson deserves some kind of award for playing alongside Tiger and Day, whose pace of play can best be described as deliberate. Give the guy credit – there’s a circus going on all around him, and yet DJ just stands right up there and smokes it.

• Not gonna lie, I had a lot of great tweets today. But this was the best:

• Let’s all enjoy tomorrow, because the weekend is now a long shot. The 36-hole cut is usually around even or 1 under. For those of you who are mathematically challenged, that means Tiger has to put together a round in the upper-60s. A lot of things need to change for that to happen.

Tiger Woods, Tiger Tracker, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Tracker joined Golf Channel in 2012 and follows the game's
top attraction (almost) everywhere.

Read Bio |
@GCTigerTracker

