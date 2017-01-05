Tiger on Trump's golf: 'He takes a pretty good lash'

Tiger Woods recently played a round of golf with President-elect Donald Trump, and he came away impressed by the performance from the soon-to-be commander-in-chief.

Woods and Trump played last month at Trump International near Woods' home in Jupiter, Fla. Woods was still sporting his "Mack Daddy Santa"-dyed goatee at the time, and he wrote in a recent blog post that Trump - who is listed on the GHIN handicap site as a 2.8 index - held his own.

"What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old," Woods wrote. "He takes a pretty good lash."

Woods added that the discussion between them was "wide-ranging" and that he used the opportunity to discuss "my vision for golf and what I'm trying to do" with Trump. But for those hoping to hear the quantified outcome of their round together, Woods remained coy.

"We didn't have a match and played for fun," he wrote. "I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment."