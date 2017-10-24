Tiger's DUI court hearing moved to Friday

Tiger Woods’ hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday in Palm Beach County has been rescheduled for Friday.

In August, Woods plead not guilty to the DUI charge stemming from his May 29 arrest in South Florida. He was expected to plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, and enter a diversion program on Wednesday morning.

No reason was given for the rescheduled hearing and there were no new filings in the case.

Under the diversion program, Woods will have to pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend a DUI school, perform 50 hours of community service and attend a DUI workshop as part of the program. He would also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing under the program.

According to documents filed with the court, Woods was expected to be at the hearing.

Woods was arrested at 2 a.m. on May 29 in Jupiter, Fla., when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked on the side of the road and had damage to the driver's side wheels and tires.

Woods has not competed since February because of his back injury and is not expected to return this year. His last Tour victory was in August 2013.