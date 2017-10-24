Golf Central Blog

Tiger's DUI court hearing moved to Friday

By

Rex Hoggard
October 24, 2017, 9:40 am

RSS

Tiger Woods’ hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday in Palm Beach County has been rescheduled for Friday.

In August, Woods plead not guilty to the DUI charge stemming from his May 29 arrest in South Florida. He was expected to plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving, which is a second-degree misdemeanor, and enter a diversion program on Wednesday morning.

No reason was given for the rescheduled hearing and there were no new filings in the case.

Under the diversion program, Woods will have to pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend a DUI school, perform 50 hours of community service and attend a DUI workshop as part of the program. He would also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing under the program.

According to documents filed with the court, Woods was expected to be at the hearing.

Woods was arrested at 2 a.m. on May 29 in Jupiter, Fla., when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked on the side of the road and had damage to the driver's side wheels and tires.

Woods has not competed since February because of his back injury and is not expected to return this year. His last Tour victory was in August 2013.

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Pebble to host 2023 USWO, '27 U.S. Open
Tiger's DUI court hearing moved to Friday
Latest Woods swing video: 'Return of the stinger'
Thomas, Fowler tease Tiger after 'stinger' video
Social Snapshots: October 2017

Trending

Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation
Watch: McCarron incurs rare penalty, busts driver
Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery
Donaldson keeps card, walks in pool, suggests getting hammered
Latest Woods swing video: 'Return of the stinger'
Thomas, Fowler tease Tiger after 'stinger' video
Best Lessons Ever: Mickelson's tips for firm bunker lies
Players wearing pink
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Watch: An swings twice in rough, barely moves ball
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.