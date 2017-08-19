TMI? Lincicome may get six-birdie surprise

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Brittany Lincicome was on a roll, on and off the golf course. She birdied the first six holes in her fourball match with Brittany Lang against Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid and ended up making 10 birdies in the first 15 holes.

Yes, the U.S. won the match, but the Europeans still took them to the 18th hole.

Afterward, with a vodka-cranberry drink planted firmly in hand, Lincicome went through her round, although she left it to Lang to remember the lengths of each of Lincicome’s six consecutive birdie putts.

Lincicome couldn’t remember a time in her career when she’s ever made that many birdies in a row.

“I feel like maybe four or five, but never six,” she said. “Like, six is a whole different category.”

Then, Lincicome continued with more detail than she probably should’ve shared.

“We have an on-running joke with my husband that if I make three birdies in a row, he has to send me a picture with his shirt off, which, being married to him, you’d think I would get that all the time. But it’s kind of like an incentive to keep birdieing and making birdies.

“So, I’m not sure what six gets us,” she said. “Is my face red?”

The Brittanys, as they’ve been labeled, or the Killer B’s, as they’ve labeled themselves, are now 4-0 together as Solheim Cup partners.

“It’s easy with Brittany,” said Lang, who holed a wedge shot for an eagle on the seventh hole. “We’re really good friends and our games are very similar. We think similarly. It’s just easy.”

So easy and so similar that they don’t know what they will do Sunday during singles when they have to play alone.

“They wanted to make sure that they were playing back to back in singles so they can wave to each other,” U.S. captain Juli Inkster said. “It’s really cute to watch and they feed off of each other.”